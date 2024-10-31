ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Colorado State-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-Nevada.

The Colorado State Rams have rebounded very nicely this season. They were 2-3 through five games and appeared to be heading nowhere, but all of a sudden, they have become a much better team in recent weeks, winning three straight games to move to 5-3 and come within one win of securing a bowl bid for the 2024 postseason.

The defense has been the story of the past three winning weeks for Colorado State. That defense has allowed an average of under 15 points per game. CSU has given up just 43 total points in the last three outings, holding two of the three opponents to 13 or fewer points. No team has scored more than 21 against the Rams in this three-game winning streak. Colorado State was stung by Oregon State in early October, blowing a late lead and then losing in overtime. The team could have faltered after that setback. Instead, it has surged and rallied, and that's a testament to the coaching staff. Players haver bought in instead of losing faith in the plan. That's how seasons in purgatory midway through the journey are able to find the right path and generate improvement in players across the board.

Nevada has had one of the more frustrating seasons of any college football team in 2024. The Wolf Pack nearly beat SMU (a team which is now nationally ranked) after leading by multiple possessions in late August, but they withered down the stretch and lost. Nevada lost to a decent Fresno State team by only three points at home. Nevada lost to Georgia Southern by three points at home. So many close and winnable games have slipped through this team's fingers on home turf. Fresno State and Georgia Southern are both 5-3 in part because of their wins over Nevada. The Wolf Pack could be a five-win team closing in on a bowl bid, but instead they have just three wins. Let's see if Nevada can finally close the door and secure a home-field win in a series full of near misses.

Here are the Colorado State-Nevada College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado State-Nevada Odds

Colorado State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Nevada: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs Nevada

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado State defense has become a great story over the past three weeks. This unit was struggling to find itself, and more specifically, it was not making the key stop in a high-leverage moment of a game. The group could have lost heart, but it has instead worked better and harder. CSU now makes the big defensive stand in an important situation. It now prevents the big play. It now prevents opposing offenses from generating any momentum whatsoever. The maturation of the CSU defense is the best reason to pick the Rams here. The other really good reason: Nevada just keeps losing close home games. With the spread being just 1.5 points, CSU winning by a field goal to cash a ticket seems like a very realistic outcome.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolf Pack have knocked on the door so many times this season that it seems likely they will finally knock the door down. Nevada has been coming close a lot. When a team keeps coming close, at some point, it will probably break through. It's hard to imagine Nevada once again fighting well and then losing by three or four points at home. Surely, this team is due.

Final Colorado State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Our recommendation is to stay away from this game. CSU is improving, but the Rams have played lower-end teams in the Mountain West in recent weeks. Don't assign too much meaning to the Rams' three-game winning streak. You can bet on other games in Week 10.

Final Colorado State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada moneyline