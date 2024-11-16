ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Colorado State and Ole Miss are both 3-0 entering this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Colorado State is 3-0 this season after wins against Denver, North Dakota, and Tennessee State. The Rams go as Nique Clifford goes this season. The Rams are a wildcard of a team this year in the Mountain West. This game against Ole Miss should be a great test to see how well the Rams can do this season.

Ole Miss is 3-0 after starting the season with wins against Long Island, Grambling State, and South Alabama. This team goes as Sean Pedulla goes on offense. The Rebels have a lot of potential this season after surprising last year. This is the first big test for them entering this season.

Here are the Colorado State-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Ole Miss Odds

Colorado State: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +150

Ole Miss: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 140.5 (-105)

Under: 140.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Ole Miss

Time: 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/SECN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State was solid on offense last year. They scored 75.2 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 48.4%, and had a three-point percentage of 33.8%. Two Rams players are averaging over double digits this season, with Nique Clifford leading at 21 points per game. Then, Bowen Born and Kyan Evans are tied for the lead in assists at 3.7 per game. This offense relies on Nique Clifford and Jalen Lake this season, and they need to step up in this game against Ole Miss. The Rams are not offensive-oriented, but they must do more against Ole Miss in this spot.

Colorado State's defense was great last year. They allow 67.3 points per game, 42.6% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. Then, Clifford has been the best rebounder this season, with 12 per game. Next, three players average one block per game, the best on the roster. Four different Rams are averaging at least one steal per game, with Kyan Evans leading at three per game. Their defense leads Colorado State, and they must step up in this game against the Ole Miss Rebels because they will be a solid team this season.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss' offense struggled last year. They scored 74.9 points per game, had a 44.7% field goal percentage, and a 36.5% three-point shooting percentage. This season, three Rebels are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Sean Pedulla leading at 14.7 points per game. He also leads the team in assists at 3.7 per game. The Rebels need to step up more on offense after struggling last year. This is a great game for them to showcase their offense because the Rams have a very good defense in their own right.

Ole Miss' defense was solid last season. They allowed 73.9 points per game, 44% from the field, and 33.8% from behind the arc. Jaemyn Brakfield is the key for the team down low, leading in rebounding at 7.7 per game. Then, four players average over one block per game, with John Bol leading at two per game. Then, five Rebels are averaging at least one steal per game, with Matthew Murrell leading the way at 4.5 steals. This defense has a chance to step up in a big way due to how much the Rams struggle on offense in their own right.

Final Colorado State-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss is the pick in this game to cover and win outright. Ole Miss is at home, which is the difference in this game. Sean Pedulla and Jaylen Murray should do enough on offense to put Ole Miss over the top. Nique Clifford is great for Colorado State, but he can only do so much. Expect the Rams to keep things competitive, but Ole Miss should cover and win outright in this game.

Final Colorado State-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -4.5 (-106)