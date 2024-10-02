ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Colorado State continues its season in Week 6 when they take on Oregon State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Colorado State-Oregon State prediction and pick.

The Week 6 matchup between Colorado State and Oregon State is set to be an exciting clash at Reser Stadium. Oregon State (3-1) returns from a bye week, looking to build on their recent victory over Purdue, where they showcased a powerful rushing attack averaging 6.0 yards per carry. The Beavers' defense has been formidable, allowing just one turnover this season and ranking high in time of possession.

Colorado State (2-2) aims to bounce back after a solid win against UTEP but will face a tough challenge against Oregon State's balanced offense and strong defensive front. Expect the Beavers to control the game on the ground while limiting the Rams' scoring opportunities. This matchup could hinge on Oregon State's ability to exploit Colorado State’s defensive weaknesses, making them favorites to secure a home victory.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado State-Oregon State Odds

Colorado State: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

Oregon State: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Oregon State

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

While Oregon State enters this Week 6 matchup as the clear favorite, there are several compelling reasons why Colorado State could pull off a surprising upset on the road.

The Rams' offense has shown flashes of explosiveness this season, particularly in their ground game. Running back Avery Morrow is coming off a stellar performance against UTEP, rushing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. If Colorado State can establish their run game early, they could control the clock and keep Oregon State's potent offense off the field.

Defensively, the Rams have been opportunistic, forcing eight turnovers in their first four games. Oregon State has been remarkably careful with the ball, committing only one turnover all season. However, if Colorado State can create some unexpected turnovers, it could swing the momentum in their favor.

The Beavers are coming off a bye week, which can sometimes lead to rust or overconfidence. Colorado State, on the other hand, has momentum from their recent win and could catch Oregon State off guard with their intensity and preparation.

Additionally, Oregon State's run defense showed some vulnerability against Purdue, allowing 263 rushing yards. If Colorado State can exploit this weakness, they could sustain long drives and keep the game close.

Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has shown improvement each week for the Rams. If he can manage the game effectively and make a few key plays in crucial moments, Colorado State could find themselves in position for an upset.

While the odds are against them, Colorado State has the potential to shock the college football world with a road victory over Oregon State if they can execute their game plan and capitalize on any Beaver mistakes.

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

As Week 6 approaches, Oregon State is poised to secure a convincing victory against Colorado State at Reser Stadium. The Beavers, coming off a bye week, have several key advantages that should propel them to success on their home turf.

Oregon State's offense, led by quarterback Gevani McCoy, has shown impressive balance and efficiency this season. The Beavers' ground game, spearheaded by Jamarious Griffin, who rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown in their last outing against Purdue, will be a significant factor. Colorado State's defense, allowing 28.5 points per game, may struggle to contain Oregon State's multifaceted attack.

Defensively, the Beavers have been solid, ranking 49th nationally and allowing just 21.3 points per game. Their ability to create turnovers and limit opponents' scoring opportunities will be crucial against a Colorado State offense that has been inconsistent this season.

The home-field advantage at Reser Stadium cannot be overstated. Oregon State's fans create a challenging environment for visiting teams, which could rattle Colorado State, especially in crucial moments.

Colorado State's reliance on their running game, led by Avery Morrow, may face difficulties against Oregon State's disciplined front seven. If the Beavers can contain the ground attack, they'll force the Rams into uncomfortable passing situations.

With their well-rounded team, home-field advantage, and momentum from their strong performance against Purdue, Oregon State is well-positioned to secure a convincing win over Colorado State in Week 6.

Final Colorado State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

This Week 6 matchup between Colorado State and Oregon State at Reser Stadium promises to be an intriguing contest. Oregon State enters as an 11.5-point favorite, but Colorado State has shown flashes of potential this season. The Beavers' balanced offense, led by quarterback Gevani McCoy and running back Jamarious Griffin, will test the Rams' defense. Colorado State's success will hinge on their ability to establish the run with Avery Morrow and limit turnovers. While Oregon State has the home-field advantage and a more consistent performance record, Colorado State's underdog status and recent momentum could keep this game closer than expected. Ultimately, Oregon State's superior offense and home crowd should propel them to victory, but Colorado State may keep it within the spread.

Final Colorado State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State +11.5 (-110), Under 47.5 (-115)