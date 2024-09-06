ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Deion Sanders looks for another win over Nebraska as he leads Colorado on the road. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Colorado-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Last year, Colorado moved to 2-0 with a win over Nebraska. Colorado enters the game sitting at 1-0 on the year. They faced North Dakota State in their first game of the year. It was a high-scoring first half, but after a field goal as time expired in the first half, Colorado was down 20-17. Travis Hunter would score twice in the second half, and while North Dakota State would get a late score, Colorado would win 31-26.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is also 1-0 on the year. It would be a dominating first game by Nebraska. After being tied 7-7 after the first quarter, Nebraska added a safety and three touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 30-7 at the half. They would add ten more points and go on to win 40-7.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado-Nebraska Odds

Colorado: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Nebraska: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Nebraska

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC/Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado offense starts with Shedeur Sanders. He was solid against North Dakota State. Sanders went 26-34 in the game for 455 yards and four scores. He did throw one interception and was sacked once. Travis Hunter was a great target for him. Hunter brought in seven receptions in the game for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Jimmy Horn Jr. was great as well. He brought in seven receptions as well, going for 198 yards, including a 69-yard reception. He also scored once.

The running game struggled for Colorado last week. They ran the ball just 23 times but went for just 2.6 yards per carry. Dallan Hayden ran nine times last week but ran for just 20 yards and had a long for six yards. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders ran six times for just 17 yards, with a long of 11. Finally, Charlie Offerdahl ran five times, but for just 15 yards.

The defense was not great against North Dakota State. They allowed 449 yards overall, including 292 through the air and 157 on the ground. Colorado allowed North Dakota State to go 7-13 on third down while also converting a fourth down. Further, they did not force a turnover. Trevor Woods led the way, coming away with ten tackles, with one tackle for a loss. Meanwhile, LaVontaBentley had five tackles with a sack and a tackle for a loss. Chidozie Nwanko also had a sack and a tackle for a loss in the game.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska was led on offense by Dylan Raiola. He went 19-27 passing for 238 yards and two scored. He did not throw an interception and was sacked just once. His main target was Isaiah Neyor. Neyor brought in six receptions for 121 yards. His long reception of the day was 59 yards while he also scored once. Meanwhile, Jahmal Banks was solid as well. He brought in four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Raiola also was great at spreading the ball around. In the game, 11 different players brought in a reception.

The running game was also solid. Emmett Johnson was great, running just eight times, but for 71 times. That was good for 8.9 yards per game, with a long of 42 yards. Dante Dowdell ran eight times as well, going for 55 yards and a score. Rahmir Johnson ran 11 times, the most on the team, going to 50 yards. Finally, Gabe Ervin Jr. ran just six times for 24 yards but scored twice.

The defense was great for Nebraska. they allowed just 205 yards of total offense for UTEP. That includes just 56 yards on the ground. Further, they held UTEP to 3-10 Miaki Gbayor was great with five tackles plus two tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, Mason Goldman has two tackles, but one for a loss and a sack. Ty Robinson also had two tackles for a loss and a sack. Further, Nebraska forced two turnovers in the game, with interceptions from Rahmir Stewart and Malcolm Hartzog Jr.

Final Colorado-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Colorado struggled against an FCS opponent. While North Dakota State is a quality FCS opponent, it was still a struggle against a team they should have beaten by more. Nebraska handled business against UTEP. Last year, Nebraska was undone by turnovers, turning the ball over four times. They have upgraded the offense this year and should score plenty. Still, they will have trouble with the combination of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn Jr. There will be a lot of points in this one, so take the over.

Final Colorado-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Over 56.5 (-110)