The Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the Oregon Ducks for the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Colorado-Oregon prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Buffaloes defeated the Washington State Cougars 58-52 in the Pac-12 Semifinals to advance to the finals. They led 27-23 at halftime. Then, they held on in the second half. It was an ugly game on offense. Yet, KJ Simpson did enough to lead the Buffaloes with 16 points while shooting only 4 for 15. Tristan Da Silva had 13 points while shooting 6 for 9. Likewise, J'Vonne Hadley had 12 points. Eddie Lampskin Jr. finished with nine points.
Colorado shot just 43.1 percent from the hardwood, including an ugly 20 percent from the triples. Despite that, their defense held Washington State to 42.3 percent from the floor, including 21.1 percent from the three-point line. They also won despite losing the board battle 34-25. Yet, they more than made up for it by forcing 18 turnovers.
The Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 67-59 in one of the biggest upsets in the tournaments. Arizona led 33-23 at halftime. Yet, Oregon rallied to win the game. Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with 21 points while shooting 7 for 16. Likewise, Jermaine Couisnard had 20 points. N'Faly Dante added 14 points for the Ducks.
Oregon shot 42.4 percent from the floor, including 30.4 percent from the three-point line. More importantly, they held the Wildcats to just 38.3 percent shooting, including 26.3 percent from the triples. Arizona also shot only 64.3 percent from the free-throw line. Additionally, the Ducks did what they could not do in the previous two games against the Wildcats: they won the board battle 34-26. Oregon also did amazing on defense, generating 10 steals and blocking seven shots, which helped force 14 turnovers.
Colorado swept the season series with Oregon. First, they won 86-70 at home, and then they edged them out 79-75 on the road.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Oregon Odds
Colorado: -3.5 (-120)
Moneyline:
Oregon: +3.5 (-102)
Moneyline:
Over:
Under:
How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon
Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT
TV: FOX Sports
TV: FOX Sports
Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win
When Colorado destroyed Oregon at home, they did it by shooting 50.8 percent from the floor, including 42.1 percent from the triples. Notably, they hit 85.7 percent of their chances from the charity stripe. The Buffaloes also held the Ducks to 46.4 percent shooting, including 36.4 percent from the triples. It did not hurt that the Ducks were absurdly bad (58.8 percent) from the charity stripe. When the teams met again in Eugene, Colorado shot 55.2 percent from the field, including 47.1 percent from beyond the arc. While the Ducks did shoot 53.3 percent from the field, they also struggled from the triples, hitting only 29.1 percent of their chances. Coincidentally, the Buffaloes won the board battle 32-22 and 31-22 in both games, respectively.
The moral of the story here is shooting. What is ironic enough is that Colorado advanced to the Pac-12 Final by playing elite defense. Yet, everyone who has watched this team all season knows it's all about the offense. Simpson, Da Dilva, Hadley, and Lampkin will all be right. Also, Cody Williams will hope to redeem himself after scoring just four points last night.
Colorado will cover the spread if they shoot the ball well and box out on the boards. Then, they must force Oregon into bad shots.
Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oregon relies on three guys to help power the offense. Yet, they have succeeded in this tournament because those three players have had some help while also doing well. The Ducks hope to see similar results in this contest.
But the focus for the Ducks will be doing more of what they did against Arizona. Going into that matchup, they were heavy underdogs because Arizona had destroyed them twice, scoring 87 points in one game and 103 in another. However, the Ducks adjusted and found a way to hold the Wildcats to just 59 points in the Pac-12 Semifinals. It was because of the gritty defense. Ultimately, that gritty defense helped them force turnovers. When they were not forcing turnovers, they were boxing out and winning the board battle. It was ultimately the little things that helped Oregon finally conquer its toughest opponent.
Shelstad, Couisnard, and Dante are still the better players on the team. However, while they provide all the offense, their defense can be the determining factor in whether the Ducks claim their seventh Pac-12 title.
Final Colorado-Oregon Prediction & Pick
We just saw Oregon take down the heavily favored Wildcats. Can they do it again? Of course, they can. However, Colorado just showed they can win a game even when their shooting is not so good. The Buffaloes last won the title in 2012, while the Ducks won it just a few short seasons ago. This game should be fun and should probably go down to the very wire. But that does not mean Colorado won't cover the spread. I could easily see another four-point win for the Buffaloes.
Final Colorado-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Colorado: -3.5 (-120)