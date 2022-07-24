When he’s not busy running the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay has another hobby he’s interested in: collecting items. The long-time owner of the team has been an avid collector of various items in the last few years. Now, Irsay has added an important piece of sports history to his collection.

Jim Irsay has bought Muhammad Ali’s “Rumble in the Jungle” title belt, according to multiple sources. According to reports, the Colts owner bought the iconic cummerbund for a cool $6.1 million. That’s an insane amount to pay for memorabilia, but is simply chump change to someone like Irsay. (via Stephen Holder)

So cool: Colts owner Jim Irsay tells me he has purchased Muhammad Ali’s WBC championship belt from the “Rumble In the Jungle” for a cool $6 million. This will be a huge addition to the growing @IrsayCollection. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 24, 2022

Irsay’s collection hobby has been well-documented over the last few years. The Colts owner has dedicated himself to collecting various monumental pieces of pop culture and history. Some of the items in Irsay’s collection include instruments used by iconic bands, sports memorabilia, and now, the belt from one of the most famous fights in sports history.

As for his main gig, Jim Irsay also got the Colts one of the best players available to them in the offseason. After a disastrous year with Carson Wentz, they acquired veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to lead the offense. The team is hoping that Ryan’s skills and veteran leadership will help them break through in a crowded AFC full of contenders.

We’ll see if this risk pays off for the Colts this season. For now, though, Irsay will enjoy his time playing with his latest acquisition. Perhaps one of these days, Irsay will acquire an item even more iconic than this one.