Colts announce shocking Sam Ehlinger, Matt Ryan switch after Week 7 loss

The Indianapolis Colts suffered another ugly loss in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans in which quarterback Matt Ryan struggled mightily on the day. Ryan’s rough outing appears to have been the final straw for the Colts, as they have shockingly decided to send Ryan to the bench in favor of Sam Ehlinger for their upcoming Week 8 contest against the Washington Commanders.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The Colts are making a big change: Sam Ehlinger will start at QB next week against the Commanders.”

This is a huge change from the Colts, and even with Ryan’s struggles on the season, it’s very surprising. Ryan was brought in this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons to replace Carson Wentz, but after just seven games, it looks like the experiment is over.

It’s worth noting that Ryan is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could have contributed to his struggles, but either way, he simply hasn’t looked like a starting caliber quarterback this season. The intent behind this move is that Ehlinger will start the rest of the season for the Colts, so it doesn’t appear this is just a one game trial for the young quarterback.

Via Dov Kleiman:

“Matt Ryan is also dealing with a shoulder issue but Frank Reich said that the move is for Sam Ehlinger to be the starter the rest of the season.”

Ehlinger, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular season NFL game yet. Now he will be tasked with keeping the Colts afloat in their battle for the top spot in the AFC South. That’s quite a tall task for the inexperienced quarterback, but the Colts clearly believe he gives them the best shot at winning now, and it will be interesting to see how he performs throughout the rest of the season.