Here are our bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts as they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. As the Colts look to extend their three-game winning streak, they'll have to do it without star running back Jonathan Taylor. He is sidelined following thumb surgery. The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a much-needed win against the Carolina Panthers. They want to avenge their earlier loss to the Colts in Week 5. With both teams jockeying for position in the AFC South, this game is sure to have major playoff implications. So, what can we expect to see when these two teams take the field on Sunday? Ahead of the Colts-Titans game, we’ll be making our Colts Week 13 bold predictions.

Colts Won in Week 12

The Colts have had a mixed 2023 NFL season so far, with a current record of 6-5. The team's performance has shown improvement compared to the previous season, and they are aiming to make the playoffs after a three-year absence. One of the notable victories was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, with a score of 27-20. This win was a significant achievement for the Colts. It has placed them in a competitive position as they strive to end their eight-year AFC South title drought.

The leadership of general manager Chris Ballard and first-year head coach Shane Steichen has been instrumental in guiding the team through a challenging season. As the Colts continue to strive for success, their performance in the remaining games will be crucial in determining their playoff prospects and their ability to compete at a high level in the league.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts as they face the Tennessee Titans in the Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Minshew Solid But Not Strong

Colts QB Gardner Minshew achieved a completion rate of 24 out of 41 passes for 251 yards during the Colts' Week 12 victory against the Buccaneers. Despite not securing any touchdowns and throwing one interception, he did manage a rushing touchdown over two yards. He also accumulated six yards on three rushes and recovered from one fumble. While Minshew couldn't lead his team to score through the air, he compiled a respectable yardage against a depleted Buccaneers defense. His primary targets were unsurprisingly Michael Pittman, who received 10 completions, and standout rookie Josh Downs, who contributed a 5-43 line. Notably, Minshew's yardage total was his highest since Week 7. Looking ahead, he should put up solid numbers agian in this divisional road clash against the Titans.

Zack Takes the Lead

Anticipated to step into the role of the primary running back, Zack Moss is set to lead the pack following Jonathan Taylor's thumb surgery. Taylor actually started the season on the PUP list due to his recovery from January ankle surgery. He already previously ceded his lead role to Moss from Weeks 2 through 4. During that period, Moss accumulated 280 yards and a touchdown on 66 carries. That's along with six receptions on eight targets for 42 yards and an additional score. Sure, the two shared nearly equal playing time in the following three games after Taylor's return in Week 5. However, Moss subsequently took on a supporting role.

With Taylor expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, Moss now has a clear path to temporarily reclaim a three-down role. This is especially true considering the Colts' tendency not to heavily involve third-stringer Trey Sermon this season. Given the opportunity at hand, Moss should easily reach 80 rushing yards in this game.

Zack Moss is set to start this Sunday against the Titans. The last time Moss played the Titans this year: 🔷 195 yards

🔷 2 TD

🔷 32.5 fantasy points pic.twitter.com/Pco3A1G91Z — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 29, 2023

Michael Delivers

In the Colts' Week 12 victory over the Buccaneers, Michael Pittman made a significant impact by catching 10 of 13 targets for 107 yards. Pittman not only led the team in receptions and receiving yards. He also shared the team lead in targets. This marked his second-highest yardage total of the season and the second time he surpassed the 100-yard mark in the campaign. Heading into a Week 13 road matchup against the Titans, the reliable wide receiver has accumulated no fewer than eight catches in four consecutive games. We have him reaching 100 yards again here.

Colts Extend Winning Streak

The Colts are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak after winning in Week 12. Jonathan Taylor played a pivotal role in the effort. He amassed 91 rushing yards, his second-highest total of the season, and scored two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he won't play in Week 13.

The initial matchup in Week 5 ended with a 23-16 win for the Colts when Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Minshew stepped in, going 11-of-14 for 155 yards. Meanwhile, Moss had a standout performance with 23 carries for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor, returning from an ankle injury, played for 10 snaps, recording six carries for 18 yards and one catch for 16 yards. Derrick Henry had 13 carries for 43 yards and three receptions for 19 yards. Since then, the Titans have undergone a quarterback change. Rookie Will Levis now serves as their starter.

This matchup holds intrigue as both teams are well-acquainted with each other. That said, the Colts have demonstrated greater consistency throughout the year. Despite the Titans securing a recent win against a struggling Panthers team, the Colts appear to be the safer bet, especially with the line close to a pick 'em.

Looking Ahead

As the Indianapolis Colts gear up for their Week 13 clash with the Tennessee Titans, a dynamic narrative unfolds. With Zack Moss poised to take the lead in the absence of Jonathan Taylor, the running back dynamics promise intrigue. Michael Pittman continues to be a reliable force in the Colts' passing game. He showcases consistency and makes significant contributions. The team's current three-game winning streak, marked by standout performances and resilient plays, positions them as a formidable force. Yes, familiarity between these divisional rivals adds an extra layer of anticipation to the matchup. However, the Colts' consistent performance throughout the season gives them a clear edge. As the Titans grapple with recent changes, the Colts emerge as the safer bet. They are ready to extend their winning streak this week.