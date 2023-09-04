The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for life without Jonathan Taylor by doing their best to cover all their bases in the pursuit of new running back talent. Anthony Richardson and the Colts will have the deck stacked against them in the AFC South, and Taylor's likely absence is a big reason why.

The latest prediction reports have Taylor staying with the Colts, although it may be a while before he takes the field again for Shane Steichen's team. The impact of a failed Jonathan Taylor trade on Colts RBs has also been discussed in recent weeks.

On Monday, the Colts decided to work out a possible Taylor replacement who is an intriguing name. He once played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has a ton of talent, although fans are not exactly happy about what the workout may signal for Taylor's future.

Free agent RB James Robinson worked out for the #Colts today, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 4, 2023

“Why give an All-Pro like Jonathan Taylor a few more million dollars a year when you can sign a broken down RB or two like James Robinson after an Achilles injury. More expert Chris Ballard team building,” said one fan in response.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“His fall off needs to be studied,” another fan said about the news.

“Sad, bro is a one-year wonder,” another added.

Robinson had 1,070 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Jaguars in his rookie season while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. The next season his production dropped off by over 300 yards while he racked up 8 touchdowns.

The former Jaguar and Colts hopeful saw his overall production drop off during each of his three seasons in the National Football League. Now, fans and coaches are hoping that he can be the perfect fill-in for Taylor, if a resolution is not reached on time. Robinson will need to buck his career trends and improve upon his 3.7 yards per carry average if such an outcome is to happen in 2023.

Jaguars and Colts fans alike will be watching as the former New York Jets running back continues his pursuit of a new NFL job.