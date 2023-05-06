Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off their rookie minicamp schedule on Friday, and all eyes have been on Anthony Richardson.

Since being selected by the Colts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson has spent plenty of time learning the team’s playbook and building chemistry with several wideouts on the team, including rookie wide receiver Josh Downs.

The former North Carolina standout caught six pass attempts from Richardson on Friday.

Downs even took some time to catch passes from Richardson in a hotel parking lot on Thursday.

Overall, Colts head coach Shane Steichen has been impressed with just how much Richardson has already learned from the team’s playbook.

“I think all guys are different, but he’s been tremendous so far,” Steichen said during a press conference on Saturday. “He’s done a nice job taking in the information we’ve given him, slowly.

“We keep stacking those days and keep going, but he’s done a nice job.”

Steichen was also asked just “what type of learner” is Richardson, and the first-year Colts head coach kept it simple with his response.

“We’re working on that right now but visual, right?” Steichen said. “Visual learner. He’s a little bit of everything right now but again we’re still working through that process.”

Richardson is coming off a three-year run at Florida, where he recorded 24 touchdown passes and 12 rushing touchdowns.