Indianapolis suspended the two players on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Colts have suspended wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for the rest of the season due to ‘conduct detrimental to the team,' according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team Sports.

There hasn't been any word yet about what Brown and McKenzie did that was deemed detrimental to the team. Both were surprise healthy scratches for Saturday's game against the Steelers, and the Colts haven't explained why he two players didn't play in the game.

McKenzie has played in every game this season other than the Steelers game, and Brown had played in every game but one until the Steelers game. Both are backups and core special teams players.

The is some optimism in Indy, however. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remained sidelined for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there is a chance he could play next weekend in the team's Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Taylor injured the thumb after rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 26th.

Taylor began the season in a very public contract standoff with the Colts, ultimately agreeing to a three-year, $42 million extension in early October that includes $26.5 million in guaranteed money.

Through seven games this season, Taylor has rushed for 414 yards on 100 carries and four touchdowns.

After dropping the Steelers 30-13 without McKenzie and Brown, the Colts are now 8-6 on the season. The team is tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South ahead of next week's Week 16 matchup with the Falcons.