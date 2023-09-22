Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has kept a low profile since he retired from the NFL four years ago. However, Luck made an appearance dressed as “Captain Andrew Luck” on Thursday Night Football this week.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you, Andrew Luck. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/VfC2XwQYqZ — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 22, 2023

Andrew Luck's appearance took everybody on the Thursday Night Football set by surprise. His Stanford football teammate Richard Sherman stood up to shake his hand. Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzales, and Ryan Fitzpatrick applauded Luck when he arrived on the set.

Luck recently returned to his old Northern California stomping grounds. He is currently coaching the Palo Alto High School football team.

Luck terrorized defenses when he played quarterback for Stanford football more than a decade ago. Luck witnessed the San Francisco 49ers dismantle the visiting New York Giants 30-12 at Levi's Stadium.

The former Colts quarterback dressed as “Captain Andrew Luck” made many people wonder if he is really the man behind that account on X. The account features cryptic tweets with a Civil War feel that describe Luck's recent activities. So far, the account has 428.7k followers as of this writing.

Former Colts general manager Ryan Grigson recently described Luck as “an elite talent.” He gave credit to Luck for the Colts' success in the early years of his NFL career. Indy made three consecutive playoff appearances in his first three years in the league. That memorable run culminated in the infamous “DeflateGate” game against the New England Patriots in the 2014 NFL season.

Sadly, Andrew Luck surprised everyone when he retired from the NFL in August 2019. The battered and bruised quarterback was just 29 years old when he hung up his cleats. With that in mind, it's great to see Luck doing well in his retirement years.