Anthony Richardson is the latest top quarterback draft pick to be benched, with the Indianapolis Colts announcing they'd be starting veteran Joe Flacco in Week 9. Several players and key figures within the organization supported the decision, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“One thing was clear, as several sources pointed out: While players went on the record in support of Richardson, several did so believing that he was not the best answer for their current team,” Rapoport reported. “Flacco has played too well in relief. One team source, describing Flacco's performance, said the main reason for this move is because Flacco has played at such a high level. Several sources with knowledge of the thinking of Colts players say they believe this choice was the right one. They wanted Flacco to be this year's QB.”

While Richardson is only in his second season after the Colts selected him fourth overall in the 2023 draft, his time as the team's starter could be in the rearview.

Richardson's struggles have been alarming early this season. In six starts, the Florida product threw for 958 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's posted the NFL's second-worst QB rating (57.2), ahead of only Deshaun Watson and Will Levis, and ranks 28th in EPA per dropback (-0.08) among 34 quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts, according to nfelo.com.

Richardson ranks dead last among qualified passers in completion percentage (44.4). His numbers were particularly glaring during his last two starts, as he completed 20-of-56 attempts (35.7 percent).

Richardson also drew criticism for subbing himself out during the Colts' 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 8, saying he “needed a break.” Following the loss, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen explained his decision to go to Flacco.

“It's my obligation to 53 guys and to this organization to win football games,” Steichen told the Associated Press' Michael Marot. “Tough decision, but one I felt was in the best interest of our football team. I feel Joe gives us the best chance to win right now. With that being said, not giving up on Anthony (Richardson) by any means.”

After leading the Cleveland Browns to a playoff appearance late last season, Flacco has been productive during his relief appearances with the Colts this season.

The veteran signal-caller has completed 71-of-108 passes for 716 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. While a limited sample size, he ranks fourth in EPA per dropback (0.25) among quarterbacks with 100 pass attempts, trailing only Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen.

The Colts are attempting to salvage their season after a 3-3 start. Flacco will have the spotlight in Week 9 as he attempts to lead Indianapolis back over .500 during a road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.