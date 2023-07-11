Is there anything that Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson can't do?

After breaking the NFL pre-draft combine with the most athletic test results ever recorded for a quarterback, Richardson might be coming to break the rim at your local gym next.

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson can HOOP 🤯 🎥: @RomeovilleKid pic.twitter.com/U0UM4sZbNu — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 11, 2023

As it turns out, being a world-class athlete tends to lend itself well to other sports.

Just ask Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who spent part of his summer showing out at a celebrity basketball game with some mind-melting displays of athleticism on the court. Or you can even check in with Miami Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who put together a mixtape worthy of a 10-day contract for the Miami Heat.

The quarterback hoops highlight reel is a little more special, though, and it's incredibly fun to see Anthony Richardson and his 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame flying up the court and making good use of that 4.43 40-yard-dash and 40.5-inch vertical. Defensive backs and point guards, beware.

Is Richardson already the best NFL QB turned baller? The jury is out. We're likely to see them face off on the gridiron soon, but a game of ones between Richardson and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could get really interesting.

Adam Silver and Roger Goodell: We need crossover events at the NBA All-Star and Pro Bowl weekends, pronto. Let Victor Wembanyama cover LeBron James on a goalline fade. Make Joe Burrow check-up with Richardson. You will be printing money.

But with training camp starting soon and NFL players going back to their regular ol' day jobs, we may have to put a pause on Anthony Richardson and DK Metcalf torching weekend warriors and settle for watching them do the unfathomable on Sundays instead.