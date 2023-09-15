Anthony Richardson and CJ Stroud are fellow first-round picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud was the 2nd overall pick by the Houston Texans, and Richardson went 4th to the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 2, the rookie quarterbacks will face off in their first meeting in the NFL. Let's compare their careers to this point.

Anthony Richardson's college career

The Florida Gators made Richardson a redshirt in his first year at Florida, saving his eligibility behind a crowded quarterback room. In 2001, Richardson was a backup to Emory Jones, waiting his turn until given the opportunity against LSU. His performance against LSU made people believe in Richardson, as he threw for 167 yards with three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Richardson was the full-time starter in 2022, leading the Gators to a 6-7 record, throwing for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also contributed 654 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Richardson entered the draft to cash in on his hype as a prospect. He had an epic showing at the combine, joining Cam Newton and Daunte Culpepper as the only quarterbacks to achieve a perfect Relative Athletic Score.

C.J. Stroud's college career

The Ohio State Buckeyes made Stroud their starter in 2021, as he led the team to a Rose Bowl win over Utah. Stroud was a Third-Team All-American, First-Team All-Big Ten, and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. He completed 71.9% of his passes and threw for 4,435 yards with 44 touchdowns. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Stroud followed it with another strong season, throwing for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year for the second straight season. He was once again a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Stroud announced that he would forgo his remaining two years of college eligibility and enter the draft.

Anthony Richardson NFL debut

Anthony Richardson had a successful debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite losing 31-21. He was 24-for-37, with 223 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and an interception. He posted the highest completion rate by a Colts rookie QB in a debut, with a 64.8% rate. Richardson was also the fifth QB in NFL history to have a rushing and passing TD in his debut.

His rushing touchdown was an example of why the hype is building for Richardson, showing power, vision, and speed to find the endzone. At the end of the game, the worries about Richardson were also on display. With the team down by 10 with under a minute left, Richardson tried to extend a play where he should have slid to avoid contact. The punishing hit left Richardson on the ground and Colts fans holding their breath over a potential injury.

The thing about dual-threat quarterbacks is that they are fun to root for when everything is going well, but the threat of injury is always there. Richardson has to pick his spots better and protect himself for the team.

C.J. Stroud NFL debut

Stroud's offensive line let the rookie down in his first game, allowing Baltimore to sack him five times. Stroud finished 28-for-44, 242 passing yards, and zero touchdowns or interceptions.

Stroud had a much less eventful game than Richardson, as he failed to record a touchdown. However, his performance caught the eye of head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans said, “A lot of things were stacked against him, but I thought he handled himself well.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Stroud finished the game with the highest PFF Grade amongst rookie quarterbacks. His rating of 55.2 was better than both Richardson (49.3) and Bryce Young (31.4).

Week 2 matchup: Colts vs. Texans

This divisional matchup may not interest a lot of fans, as it pits two teams at the bottom of the standings last season. However, it's the first battle between two rookie quarterbacks who hope to face each other for years to come. If they can hold the starting roles, Anthony Richardson and CJ Stroud will compete twice a year for as long as they play on their respective teams. It will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand in Week 2.