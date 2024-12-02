Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts got a little bold and were rewarded for it on Sunday. With Indianapolis trailing the New England Patriots by seven points with under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Richardson found wide receiver Alec Pierce for a three-yard touchdown score but that still left the Colts behind by a point.

Instead of going for the much easier route of taking an extra-point kick attempt, the Colts went for it via a two-point conversion try, which they succeeded in pulling off thanks to Richardson's legs.

Anthony Richardson comes through for the Colts in Week 13's win against the Patriots

After finding the end zone and putting Indianapolis in front with just 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Richardson immediately broke out a Fortnite-inspired celly.

Indianapolis went on to secure the 25-24 win over the Patriots with the Patriots failing to score after getting the ball back in the game's final possession.

“I know Shane called that play for a certain reason,” Richardson said about Colts head coach Shane Steichen's decision to go for the 2-point conversion try, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I was reading the outside guys on it. But once I looked in the middle, I just decided I was going to put it in my hands. … And we made it happen.”

Steichen, meanwhile, believes that the way his team executed in the clutch injects the Colts with the kind of confidence needed to succeed in the NFL.

“It comes down to a lot of those in this league, and that’s huge growth,” Steichen shared. “That’s huge confidence for him. Huge confidence for our team that he can get those things done.”

Overall, it was an up-and-down performance for Richardson in the Patriots game, as he went 12-for-24 for 109 passing yards and a touchdown plus an interception. He also rushed nine times for 48 yards and a touchdown. Richardson is still finding his footing in the pros, but he's clearly showing a lot of promise, as he continues to develop into a more reliable presence under center for the Colts, who have a bye coming up in Week 14.

The Colts are now just a game under .500 with a 6-7 record but still need more success to improve their chances of making the NFL playoffs.