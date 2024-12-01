In three games back as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson has gone 2-1 to give the team a 6-7 record into their bye week. The second-year quarterback was responsible for punching in the Colts' game-winning two-point conversion with 12 seconds remaining in Week 13 to lead them to a 25-24 win over the New England Patriots.

After the game, head coach Shane Steichen was asked why he decided to go for two and the win instead of kicking an extra point to set up overtime. Steichen singled out his quarterback, saying he wanted to “put it in [Richardson's] hands and let him go make a play,” per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Richardson's two-point conversion was a run up the middle after keeping the ball on an option play with Jonathan Taylor. He ran through multiple Patriots defenders on his way to the end zone for his second overall rushing score of the day.

The play before running in the conversion, Richardson hit Alec Pierce in the end zone to set up his eventual game-winning points. Richardson's fourth-down touchdown was his second through the air and third on the day after reaching paydirt with his legs in the second quarter. The 22-year-old finished the game with 157 total yards and added two interceptions on top of his scores.

Steichen putting his trust in Richardson is a mere representation of how connected the two are in their careers. Both Steichen and Richardson have their respective futures in Indianapolis up in the air, with reports believing that the former top-five pick will only remain with the Colts if his head coach and general manager do.

Anthony Richardson improves to 5-4 in 2024

Despite throwing for less than 200 yards in five of the seven games he completed, Richardson has led the Colts to a 5-4 record through his nine starts in 2024. His record is a compilation of three separate stints that were interrupted by injuries and a brief midseason benching. Of his five wins on the year, all have come by one score.

The Colts' sixth win of 2024 keeps them within an arm's reach of the Houston Texans at the top of the AFC South. The Texans are two games ahead of Indianapolis with an 8-5 record as the only team in the division owning a winning record.

Indianapolis will bring their 6-7 record into their bye week. After their rest period, the Colts have four games remaining in the regular season as they continue their push for the playoffs. If they slip into the 2024-2025 postseason, it would be their first time in the playoffs since 2020.