Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

All eyes will be on Anthony Richardson at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts this season. However, the new Colts quarterback believes another fellow rookie will pay dividends for Indianapolis this season.

Anthony Richardson and WR @JoshDowns are living by that “no days off” mentality 😤 @GVOaant pic.twitter.com/uIjQq43mi9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 8, 2023

“I knew he [Josh Downs] wanted to work, because he’s a dog, he’s going to want to work…threw the ball with him for like 30 minutes, chopped it up, got to know him…he’s a dog, always ready to work.”

That’s what Richardson had to say about Josh Downs, the Colts No. 79 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson says as soon as he got to know Downs, the two started putting work in and building chemistry throwing the ball.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Downs played his college ball at UNC, earning All-ACC honors two times in his illustrious college career. He now joins an Indianapolis wide receiver room that is definitely up for grabs.

Michael Pittman Jr. leads the receiver room, and behind him is Alec Pierce. Downs figures to slot in immediately next to Isaiah McKenzie in competition for the third spot, and it would be no surprise to see Downs rise up the depth chart quickly.

It is nice for Colts fans to see Downs already building a rapport with the new star quarterback. If both pan out, Downs and Richardson could be making plays for the Colts for Sundays to come.

No matter how good Josh Downs can be, he will never surpass the hype that will be associated with his new quarterback. Both Downs and all those associated with the Colts will be hoping Anthony Richardson is the real deal.