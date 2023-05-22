The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Indianapolis Colts want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Indianapolis Colts can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Jerry Jones has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Colts have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Colts had a disappointing 2022 season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record due to injuries and inconsistency on both offense and defense. Acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan in the offseason did not yield the expected results, as he threw for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns but also had 13 interceptions.

The Colts’ immediate needs include a stronger offensive line, as they allowed 60 sacks last season, the second-highest in the NFL. They did draft two offensive linemen this year (Blake Freeland and Jake Witt), though we’ll see if they are enough. Additionally, the team requires another impactful wide receiver alongside Michael Pittman Jr.

Improving the defense is also crucial for the Colts, given their struggle in conceding points, ranking second-highest in the league in 2022. Acquiring a defensive end or linebacker via trade would be a possible solution to strengthen their defense. That’s also aside from adding more pass-rushing depth.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Colts can trade for.

Davante Adams is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers. Adding him to the Colts’ roster would provide them with a bona fide number one target and alleviate some of the pressure on Pittman Jr. With six Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro selections to his name, Adams has topped the league in receptions before. Not only is he a physically imposing receiver, but he also possesses exceptional route-running skills. These make him an ideal fit for the Colts’ offensive scheme.

Sure, acquiring Adams would likely require a substantial investment. Still, his game-changing skills and ability to make plays all over the field would make it a worthwhile endeavor for the Colts. He would certainly provide the offensive firepower needed to compete for a Super Bowl title.

Chandler Jones specializes in rushing the passer and would bring a much-needed boost to the Colts’ defense. His 4.5 sacks in 2022 demonstrate his impact on the field. With four Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro nods, and a Super Bowl ring, Jones is currently among the best available pass rushers in the league. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks would be a valuable addition to the Colts’ defensive unit.

While acquiring Jones would necessitate parting ways with a first-round pick and a player, his ability to be a game-changer is well worth the investment. He could provide the Colts with the potential to make a playoff push.

If Jones cannot be acquired, the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons is a versatile linebacker capable of excelling in both inside and outside roles. His impressive 13.5 sacks and 65 total tackles in 2022 showcase his impact on the field. Parsons combines athleticism with playmaking ability, consistently making an impact across the entire field. Adding him to the Colts’ defense would be a significant boost.

Like Jones, acquiring Parsons would require the Colts to part with a first-round pick and a player. Still, the potential return on investment is immense. As a young and promising player, Parsons has the potential to become a defensive star. For sure, he can elevate the Colts’ defense to among the league’s best.

4. JC Jackson

JC Jackson is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. He can shut down opposing receivers and bolster the Colts’ secondary. His impressive eight interceptions in 2021, combined with one Pro Bowl appearance and one All-Pro selection, attest to his exceptional skills. Yes, he had no INTs in 2022, but he should have a big bounce-back season in 2023. With the ability to effectively cover the league’s top receivers, Jackson’s addition would significantly strengthen the Colts’ defense.

Yes, acquiring Jackson would require relinquishing at least one future draft pick. Still, the value he brings to the team would far outweigh the cost. He can really add great depth to the Colts’ secondary.

Indiana has a lot of needs, but they also have a lot of assets. They have young and promising quarterbacks in Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson. They also have a solid running back and a good defense. If the Colts can make some smart moves in the offseason, they could be a playoff team in 2023.