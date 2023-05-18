Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Indianapolis Colts have broken the cycle of dependence on veteran quarterbacks to instead build around rookie Anthony Richardson. Seen by many football fans as a boom-or-bust player, the Colts have to put the fourth overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft in a position to show his strengths and work on his weaknesses.

Above all else, the Colts will have to be patient with the Florida product as he harnesses his physical abilities and looks to develop into a star. The team’s initial game plan for him is to be a ground and air threat, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.

“Indianapolis should look to initially streamline its offensive scheme to allow Richardson to maximize his unique dual-threat skill set, going heavy on QB runs and run-pass options, which is the current short-term plan per team sources,” writes

The Colts’ scheme plans for Richardson make all the more sense considering their head coach’s success with arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in football. Shane Steichen spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, developing Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate. Jonathan Taylor, one of Richardson’s key teammates, made the comparison between the two.

While Hurts was still developing as a passer in his first year as a starter, the Eagles used a run-heavy scheme to get by on offense. The next year, his improvements (coupled with the addition of A.J. Brown to a receiving core that already had DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert) unlocked the Philadelphia offense.

At least for Richardson’s first season, the Colts can follow a similar blueprint using him and a star running back in Taylor. The quarterback has a big arm and has shown the ability to make tough throws on the run. It will take him time to adjust to the speed and complexity of the professional game but he has the skills to grow into a great player.

Anthony Richardson may not be the starter right away as Steichen lets former Eagle Gardner Minshew start the year off in order to give the rookie a little more time. Going slowly and steadily with a plan that maximizes his strengths could pay off big-time for Indy.