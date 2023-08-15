It was always going to be Anthony Richardson as the Indinapolis Colt's starting quarterback in the 2023 NFL season. That's been virtually assured when head coach Shane Steichen revealed on Tuesday that the rookie quarterback will be starting over Gardner Minshew come Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

Although he's sliding to a backup role, Minshew had nothing but good things to say about Richardson.

“This is his franchise. There’s a reason he was picked where he was. He’s gonna be really special,” Minshew said when asked about his thoughts on Ricahrdson's promotion to QB1 and the veteran's demotion to chief backup position, per Alexa Ross of CBS4 Indy.

It shows good character on the part of Minshew to accept his fate in Indianapolis. While Anthony Richardson was immediately seen by many as the future long-term quarterback of the Colts right after he got drafted by the team, it was a thought that Minshew would take over the QB1 role at least in the early goings of the season before eventually handing the keys to the rookie.

Minshew, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Colts last March, will still be an important piece of Indinapolis's offense, as he provides insurance in the position.

Before coming over to Indianapolis, Minshew played two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was with the Jacksonville Jaguars with whom he was able to make a name for himself.

Speaking of the Jags, they'll be the first test for Richardson in the regular season, as they face off against the Indianapolis on Sep. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.