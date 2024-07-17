The Indianapolis Colts have had some good pass rushers come through the organization, with hall-of-famer Dwight Freeney being a main name. The Colts are hoping that rookie Laiatu Latu can follow in the footsteps of Freeney to some degree, and the hall of fame defensive end spoke on what he sees in the rookie's ability from watching his tape at UCLA.

“I think he has size and he has mobility. He's not the fastest guy but he does perform moves, so when I sit there and watch him, and I watch tape on him, I see him effectively using his hands. Using his leverage,” Dwight Freeney said on NFL Network. “And when you're a younger guy, you know sometimes it doesn't develop until later into your NFL career. Sometimes you just use strength, athleticism. But when you watch him at UCLA and how he likes to use his hands and just use his straight out just ability to make plays, you know it's gonna be something interesting.”

Latu was viewed as one of the best edge rushers in the draft this year, and he was the first defensive player to come off of the board, so it is clear that Colts general manager Chris Ballard viewed him as the best edge rusher. Other players like Dallas Turner, Jarred Verse or Chop Robinson were viewed as players in that conversation as well. Ultimately, Chris Ballard picked Laiatu Latu after a run of offensive players in the first 14 picks in the draft.

How can Laiatu Latu succeed with the Colts?

Freeney praised Latu's versatility to line up at any spot across the defensive line, and he said he hopes that the Colts have a good plan when it comes to using him.

“I hope they know how to use him the right way and put him in those positions because he can move around to different spots as well, he's just not a guy who just stays on the right side,” Freeney said on NFL Network. “Like me, I'm on the right side and you know exactly where I am. For a guy like him, he can move inside, he can go to the other side, so it's gonna be a challenge for offenses out there to figure out how to stop him if he continues the growth and continues to build on what he already has.”

Luckily, Latu can be eased in early on in his career with the Colts, as he will likely be in a rotation with other promising edge rushers in Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam. If Latu is successful in his rookie season, the Colts will be tough to deal with coming off of the edges.

This is in addition to the interior defenders that Indianapolis has on the defensive line, with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart being solid players as well. The defensive line should be a strength for the Colts this upcoming season. This is a team that nearly won the division without its starting quarterback for the majority of the season. If Anthony Richardson is able to stay healthy this season, the Colts have a ton of potential in the AFC.