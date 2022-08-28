The Indianapolis Colts’ biggest fear after Armani Watts’ injury on Saturday came true: the veteran safety is out for the season due to injury.

Watts suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was on the field during the opening kickoff, but he didn’t last long as he went down with what the team declared as an ankle injury. There were already concerns about his injury since he had to be carted off the field, and head coach Frank Reich validated those fears when he announced that the issue is “significant” and Watts had to be sidelined for the rest of the 2022 season.

#Colts safety Armani Watts suffered a significant ankle injury in tonight's preseason game and will miss the entire 2022 NFL season, per HC Frank Reich. Indy signed Watts this offseason after four years in Kansas City. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2022

It is certainly a painful blow both for Armani Watts and the Colts. The 26-year-old signed with Indianapolis this offseason with high hopes of getting more opportunities after playing four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he has to wait for another year to get back on track.

As for the Colts, they were probably expecting to get some stability at their safety position with the addition of Watts. He has actually missed just one game in the past three seasons, playing 53 matches with one start with the Chiefs throughout that span.

The injury came at an inopportune time for both sides, but the damage is done and all they can do now is be patient and hope for the best in Watts’ recovery.