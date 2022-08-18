The Indianapolis Colts have had a few different quarterbacks, such as Carson Wentz, since the retirement of Andrew Luck. On Wednesday, team owner Jim Irsay seemingly threw some shade at his former signal-caller.

“We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems,” he said of the team’s performance last year.

This is not the first time Irsay has thrown shade at Wentz. However, this is a much more subtle way than in previous instances.

Irsay certainly believes the time is now for the Colts. The team added Matt Ryan through a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, and the team added to an already impressive defense. “I think (those issues) were addressed probably in an even more exciting way than I had hoped,” the Colts owner said.

“We’re set up for excellence,” Irsay proclaimed. “Now we just have to do it. And Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart. You know that difficult loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl (when Ryan was with the Falcons), he’s here to get his Lombardi. This is the time.”

The Colts team owner lauded more praise upon the Colts new quarterback. He considers Ryan something of a dream scenario for Indianapolis.

“I think Matt Ryan’s been everything we hoped and dreamed for,” Irsay said Wednesday. “And we really feel this is an outstanding football team with a lot of veteran leadership.”

Irsay presently believes a “new era of greatness” is on the horizon for the Colts. And that new era requires everyone to buy into their project. Irsay believes this won’t be an issue.

“I promise you,” he said, “anyone walking into the 56th Street complex this year will be walking in with all chips in. Period.”