The Indianapolis Colts released the latest episode of “The First Step” on YouTube, which shows behind-the-scenes footage of the team’s war room, and there was a funny moment of quick panic, then celebration for general manager Chris Ballard when the Arizona Cardinals traded the third pick to the Houston Texans, ensuring that the Colts would land Anthony Richardson.

In the clip, you hear it announced that the Cardinals have traded their pick, and you see an instant wave of panic overtake Chris Ballard. Then you hear that the Texans are on the clock. Ballard snapped his fingers let out an enthusiastic “good!” before the whole room broke out in applause.

The Texans had selected quarterback CJ Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, so when they moved up to No. 3, Ballard and the Colts war room knew they would not pick Anthony Richardson.

Bryce Young was taken with the No. 1 pick by the Carolina Panthers. It is unknown whether the Colts would have selected Richardson over Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, and we likely will never know the answer. However, it is clear that the Colts thought very highly of Richardson.

In the full episode of “The First Step” on YouTube, you can see behind-the-scenes footage of the Colts staff discussing Richardson’s upside as a player ahead of the NFL Draft. He had a historic combine, and has a the physical ability to do things that not many can do at the NFL level. It will be interesting to see how Richardson fares in his NFL career, the Colts clearly believe he can be special.