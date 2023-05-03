With the Indianapolis Colts adding Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they are hoping to finally address the quarterback position. After years of veterans stepping in following the retirement of Andrew Luck, this is the first time they have invested in a young player at the position. Now just days into his NFL career, Richardson is already earning high praise from those within the team.

On Wednesday as he met with the media, Colts All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson spoke about Anthony Richardson. During the conversation, he was sure to show praise for his new QB1.

“What he can do on the field is pretty extraordinary,” said Nelson via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

Nelson also spoke about how it will be playing with a quarterback that is as athletic as Anthony Richardson.

“The game film is more important. Seeing some of the spectacular plays he made and the throws he made,” said Nelson via IndyStar.com’s Nate Atkins.

During his time at Florida, Anthony Richardson was far from a perfect prospect. With just one full season logged as a starter, he was arguably the most inexperienced quarterback in this year’s class. But the tools that he possesses could quickly lead to him being a threat at the next level.

During the 2022 season, Richarson appeared in 12 games for the Gators. While using both his arms and his legs, he was the driving force of the offense. Through the air, he recorded 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson has the ability to make an impact early in his NFL career. Given all goes to plan, he will look to guide the Colts for the foreseeable future.