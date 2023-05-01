Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday, surprising many around the NFL. When explaining his reasoning for taking the Florida product, Colts GM Chris Ballard emphasized the potential star power that Richardson possesses, reports NBC Sports’ Peter King.

“I would rather take the risk, the risk that he might fail, than pass on him and see him become a star somewhere else. We’re taking a guy not only for what he can do today but for what he can become tomorrow. I’ve told our guys here: Anthony might have some games where he’s nine of 22 for 105 yards—but in the game he’ll run 10 times for 115 yards. It just might look different for a while.”

The reasoning is sound for Ballard, as Richardson was arguably the most intriguing prospect in the draft due to his raw athleticism. Not to mention, he fits the prototype that is starting to find a lot more success in the NFL over recent seasons.

Quarterbacks like Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts are players that Richardson can mold his game after, especially with the success they have found being more than just a thrower. All three of them have had games with similar stat-lines to the aforementioned by Ballard, where they carried the offense by running instead of passing the ball. Richardson will come in with that ability right away.

It remains to be seen whether or not Anthony Richardson starts immediately for Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts once the season starts. With these comments in mind, and the fact the Colts took him so high in the 2023 NFL Draft, expect to see Richardson at the helm of the Colts offense sooner rather than later.