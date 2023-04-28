Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

In Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts have found their quarterback of the future. After watching Steichen’s work with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts, Richardson thinks he’ll form a good duo with the head coach on the Colts.

Indianapolis drafted Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts did extensive research on the quarterback. Richardson did some research of his own. Now on the Colts, Richardson is ready to shine under Steichen, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“We all saw what he did with Jalen Hurts,” Richardson said of Steichen. “He told me we can do similar things.”

Alongside the football side of things, Indianapolis also developed a personal bond with Richardson. The quarterback played bowling with Steichen, which the head coach won, via Keefer. That connection helped the Colts feel more comfortable selecting Richardson. Now Steichen will have a chance to work with the former Florida star outside of the bowling alley.

Shane Steichen is most well-known for his work with the Eagles. He served as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator from 2021-2022. In 2022, Hurts was named to his first Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns – both career-highs. He added 760 rushing yards and a career-best 13 rushing TDs.

Anthony Richardson may not have the same passing chops as Hurts just yet. But he’s an athletic quarterback who can get things done with his legs. As he steps into his new role with the Colts, Richardson is expecting Steichen to use him in similar situations that Hurts was in.