In a recent revelation, Colts owner Jim Irsay admitted his long-standing belief that Anthony Richardson was destined to be the guy to lead the team. Irsay’s confidence in Richardson as the future of the Colts comes as no surprise, given his remarkable measurables and potential.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic shared a tweet quoting Irsay’s confidence in Richardson even as early as February. Richardson’s outstanding athleticism, combined with his impressive physical attributes, has drawn significant attention.

Standing at 6-4 and weighing 238 pounds with only 10% body fat, he boasts a 4.4 40-yard dash and can throw a football 75 yards. His physical prowess was on display at the Manning Passing Academy, where he stood out alongside Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Richardson’s journey began as a top quarterback recruit at Eastside High School in Gainesville, where he featured in the Netflix series “QB1: Beyond the Lights.” Despite a season-ending injury during his senior year, his talent was undeniable.

In his college career, Richardson’s numbers have been impressive, especially as a starting quarterback in 2022, throwing for 2,549 yards and rushing for 654 yards in 12 games.

Anthony Richardson is a dual-threat quarterback with an excellent physical profile who looks to compete for a Super Bowl once he achieves his prime form.

Richardson’s size, arm talent, and athleticism are the reasons why the Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick. He has the ability to make plays on the run that very few of his NFL colleagues can.

His quick release, powerful arm, and accurate ball placement at short and intermediate levels make him a formidable quarterback prospect.

The Colts hope that Richardson’s raw talent, honed through further development, will be the key to revitalizing the team and making the playoffs in the tough AFC South division.