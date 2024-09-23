The Indianapolis Colts and their fans are breathing a sigh of relief after beating the Chicago Bears 21-16 in Week 3 and gaining their first victory of the season. The Colts secured the victory on the legs of running back Jonathan Taylor, who carried the ball 23 times for 110 yards and scored two touchdowns in the game.

After the game, the Colts media relations staff trolled the Bears with a tweet of actor Jeremy Allen White in his role as Carmen on The Bear sitting outside his restaurant, smoking a cigarette and reading a note card that says “Colts win.”

The Bears fell to 1-2 with the loss. They defeated the Tennessee Titans in the season opener at home, but they have lost consecutive road games to the Houston Texans and the Colts.

The Colts were beaten in their season opener by the Texans and the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. There was significant relief in the Indianapolis locker room after the Colts secured the narrow victory.

“It’s a lot (of momentum), especially being here (at home). All we needed is one,” Taylor said after the game, per the Associated Press. “It was a great opportunity to get going and now we’ve got to continue to build on this.”

Colts were able to limit Chicago's offense

The Bears came into the season with high hopes of making a run at a playoff spot because they selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the top spot in last spring's NFL Draft and added significant offensive talent when they drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze and signed former Chargers wideout Keenan Allen.

So far the Bears have been disappointing, although Williams threw for 363 yards and the first two touchdown passes of his career in the loss to the Colts. Still the Colts came up with several big plays as they intercepted Williams twice and recovered one of his fumbles.

The Colts also had a huge goal line stand at the end of the first half that played a huge role in deciding the outcome of the game.

Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen was impressed with the way his defense prevented the Bears from scoring during the final moments of the second quarter.

“That stop was big,” Steichen said. “I mean, any time you get those big stops down in the tight red zone like we did, the momentum swings a little bit there. Obviously, they (the defense) played a hell of a game there.”

The Colts also sacked Williams four times, and he was under pressure throughout the majority of the game.

The Bears will try to get back into the win column in Week 4 when they host the Los Angeles Rams, while the Colts will attempt to make it back t0 back victories when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.