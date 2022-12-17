By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts recorded what could be said as the ugliest loss in NFL history in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Of course it didn’t start that way. In fact, one could say they were on the verge of what would have been their best win of the season. But that is also the reason the defeat was so bad and frustrating.

The Colts were up 33-0 with 8:30 left in the third quarter of Saturday’s game. However, they ended up losing 39-36 in a wild second half turnaround for the Vikings. It shouldn’t have ended that way, though, as Indianapolis actually had a 99 percent chance to win the contest when they were up by 33.

Furthermore, their chances of winning were at 99.6 percent even after the Vikings scored and made it 33-7 with just seven minutes to go in the period, per ESPN Stats and Info.

As everyone witnessed, that win probability came crashing down by the fourth quarter when Minnesota staged an incredible run. The Colts weren’t able to answer them on both ends of the field, allowing the home team to score 22-0 and complete the comeback in overtime.

It is the biggest comeback in NFL history, and it helped the Vikings clinch the NFC North.

As for the Colts, not only did they have the biggest collapse in the whole NFL ever, but they have also now lost four straight games as their playoff hopes get dimmer. At 4-9-1, the team will get eliminated if the 7-6 Tennessee Titans win or even just tie their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

What a bad day indeed for Matt Ryan, Jeff Saturday and the rest of the Colts.