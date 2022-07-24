Darius Leonard’s status for training camp after offseason back surgery

The Indianapolis Colts are looking forward to the 2022 season. After just missing out on the postseason in 2021, they have made some subtle upgrades on both sides of the ball. Matt Ryan is set to take over at quarterback, while the defense continues to be built around star linebacker Darius Leonard. If everything breaks right for the Colts, they could end up winning the AFC South this season.

As NFL training camp roles around, we begin to get clarity on players’ health statuses. If they are practicing, typically that means they are good to go. If not, that means that their status for Week 1 may be in jeopardy.

With camp set to open this week, the Colts recently announced who would be on their Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp. The most notable name on that list for Indy was Darius Leonard. Leonard underwent back surgery this offseason, and appears to still be recovering as training camp nears.

Leonard had offseason surgery on his back, Lewis is still coming off of the knee injury he suffered last season. https://t.co/klQgkh1Ibk — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 24, 2022

Darius Leonard’s impact for the Colts cannot be understated. Ever since he entered the league he has become one of the best all-around defensive players in the NFL, and he was at the heart of everything that went right on defense for Indianapolis last season. To be without him, even if only for a couple of games, would be a massive blow for the Cotls.

There’s still time for Darius Leonard to get healthy, though; heck, there’s still more than a month left until the start of the regular season. But Leonard starting training camp on the PUP list shows he still has work to do, and his status throughout training camp will be worth monitoring. If he misses time, it will set the Colts defense back significantly, and it could derail their pursuit of the AFC South division title for the 2022 season.