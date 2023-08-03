Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner reportedly came up limping after a play and left training camp practice under his own power with a trainer, according to Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Buckner left practice due to a foot injury, and he is still dealing with it, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

DeForest Buckner returned to the field, but did not participate in the practice, and he stood behind the defense with his helmet off, according to Erickson.

It will be worth monitoring how Buckner progresses from his foot injury, and if it is something that will keep him out long-term. There has not been any clarification regarding the severity of Buckner's foot injury. The Colts need Buckner to be healthy for the start of the season, as he is one of, if not their best defensive player.

The Colts acquired Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2020 season, and he has been a staple of the team's defense since then. He was voted first team All-Pro in 2020, and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Buckner had 9.5 sacks in his first season with the team, seven in his second season, and eight last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Colts are trying to bounce back from a poor 2022 season, and they have rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in line to be the starter this season. Having a pass rusher like Buckner healthy would be a big help for a team looking to surprise some in 2023.