Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is having a great offseason. Richardson tells reporters he is feeling comfortable with his progression in the team's offense.

“When it comes to footwork stuff and not panicking in the pocket and just being comfortable and just letting my arm work,” Richardson said, in regard to where he is working this offseason.

Richardson has had hard sledding in the NFL these last few seasons. In 2024, the quarterback didn't even complete 50 percent of his passes. He posted eight touchdowns, but 12 interceptions. Richardson finished the season with 1,814 passing yards.

In 2023, the young quarterback passed for 577 yards and three touchdowns. He was selected by the team in the first round of that year's NFL Draft.

The Colts finished last year with a 8-9 record.

Anthony Richardson needs to take a major step forward for the Colts

Expectations were high for Richardson when the Colts selected him as the fourth overall selection in the 2023 draft. Richardson was expected to be the next great franchise quarterback, after Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

While that hasn't happened yet, the Colts front office thinks the young gunslinger can get there this year. He will be pushed for the starting job by Daniel Jones, who signed with the team recently.

“Sometimes you've got to be bad before you can be good at playing this game,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said, per NFL.com. “Sometimes you've got to struggle before you can be good, all right? We've got two guys that have had some really strong flashes and have had some bad moments, too, and that's OK. I think both of them will be better because of this, and I think the team will be better because of it. You know, competition brings out the best in everybody, and I think we'll see that.

“To sit here a day before we even start the offseason and have a vision of how. … You don't want to begin with an end in mind. We're not gonna do that. It's like the draft. You don't want to begin with an end in mind. You've got to let things play out the way they should and compete and who gives the team the best chance to win. Look, if I'm a betting man, at some point, both of them will help us.”

Richardson played his college football at Florida.