Rookie quarterbacks need time to adjust in the NFL. Huge hits from opposing defenders may knock the wind out of them or even cause injuries due to how hard they deal damage. It is no surprise that defensive physicality in the league is way more aggressive than in college football. Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts is going to have to deal with the rough play style of most defenses such that he gets to throw a pass out of the pocket. Although, life might just get easier during NFL Training Camp as Indy is trying to acquire ex-Miami Dolphins OL Jesse Davis.

The Colts are hosting Jesse Davis for a workout. They aim to make him the latest addition to bolster their trenches such that Anthony Richardson could thrive, per Jordan Schultz.

Jesse Davis used to play for the Miami Dolphins. He had 72 starts with the AFC East team. Throughout those games, he had numerous experiences as both a tackle and guard. His versatility will be of much use to the Colts as their depth in the trenches is not the best this season.

Moreover, he can teach his micromovements and game sense to the newer linemen. Veteran leadership is what he offers the most over his other serviceable skills. Sage wisdom is one of the best things Indy can extract for him. Indianapolis is below the league age average which is a testament to their need for an older leader.

Will he land with the Colts before NFL Training Camp wraps up?