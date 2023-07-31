The Indianapolis Colts are finding out just how quickly things can change in the NFL. As if star running back Jonathan Taylor's trade request and contract talk wasn't enough, the Colts lost his backup, Zack Moss, to a broken arm. Moss is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with the injury.

With the Colts struggling for depth at the running back position given Taylor's uncertain status, it might be time to hit free agency and bring in a trusted veteran for insurance purposes.

For the sake of this list, we'll operate under the premise that the Colts won't offer Dalvin Cook enough and that Cook would rather play elsewhere. Every other free-agent running back is fair game.

Here are three potential free-agent running back targets for the Colts to explore:

Leonard Fournette

Fournette is known for his big postseason performances, earning the nickname “Lombardi Lenny” during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Bucs understandably moved on from Fournette as they enter a post-Tom Brady era, Fournette still has some gas in the tank both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Fournette, 28, ran for 668 yards last season, but averaged only 3.5 yards per carry behind Tampa Bay's banged-up offensive line. The main appeal of signing Fournette is it would give Indianapolis a different look out of the backfield, as Fournette has been a quality receiver for years (73 receptions last season) and could be used to spell Jonathan Taylor in obvious passing situations, should he end up staying put in Indianapolis after all.

If the Colts did move on from Taylor, Fournette would be an acceptable stopgap solution within a running game that should see a big bounce-back campaign. With Indianapolis healthier up front, and with rookie QB Anthony Richardson opening up running lanes with his scrambling ability, the Colts should be able to move the ball effectively under new head coach Shane Steichen. That was a big focus of Steichen's offenses in Philadelphia, and the Colts have the personnel to follow suit.

Given all the uncertainty of the Colts' running back room and Zack Moss's injury, bringing in a veteran with championship experience would be a wise safety measure.

Kareem Hunt

It's a little surprising that Hunt is still available in free agency. Hunt will be 28 soon, and while there was a drop-off in his play last season with the Cleveland Browns, he has a long history of being both a successful runner (4.5 yards per carry on his career) and receiver out of the backfield.

Hunt should be fresher than most running backs his age, as he has just 895 carries in his career. Hunt has served as the backup to Nick Chubb in Cleveland and may be a victim of NFL teams thinking anyone could put up good numbers behind the Browns' offensive line.

While there could be some validity to that, Hunt has a versatile skill set and a long history of being a productive back. With a few other running backs likely above him on the free agency running back ladder, Hunt may be more amenable to joining an unclear backfield. If Jonathan Taylor's contract situation gets resolved and he isn't traded, Hunt would still be a good fit as a backup behind him.

Marlon Mack

This is a deeper cut, but Mack's return to Indianapolis could provide some badly needed stability. Mack was with the team for five years, last appearing for the Colts in 2021. Mack eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2019, before a torn Achilles upended his career in 2020.

Mack bounced around last year with both the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, but rarely saw the field. Perhaps another year removed from the injury has helped Mack regain some of his old form. At the worst, Mack will be a familiar face in the locker room and it might be some good PR for team owner Jim Irsay to throw an injured running back a bone after he's been brutally honest about the realities of the position.

Mack would more likely just provide depth, but a veteran with experience learning a variety of different running schemes could be valuable for Indianapolis right now.

Jonathan Taylor's trade request and contract issues paired with Zack Moss's injury may force Indianapolis to make a move sooner rather than later.