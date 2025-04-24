One thing is clear for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft: They want to draft a tight end. Although someone like Tyler Warren might not be available, someone like Colston Loveland might be.

He's another Big Ten tight end, except he hails from Michigan. However, they desperately need a tight end. Despite signing Mo Allie-Cox to a one-year deal, they need that franchise tight end.

As Field Yates of ESPN mentioned, the franchise needs a tight end more than they realize.

“One of the most mind-blowing stats that has come up in my draft prep: The Colts have not had a tight end reach 500 receiving yards since Eric Ebron did so in 2018,” Yates said. “That streak would end in a hurry if they take Loveland, though. He is not far behind Warren in my rankings (No. 11), as he's a smooth route runner with good hands.

“As Indianapolis sorts through its long-term quarterback situation, having more dependable middle-of-the-field playmakers would go a long way in getting the passing game on track.”

Someone could try and screw the Colts out of a tight end by trading up and taking Loveland. After all, the Michigan tight end had 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns. The production is there, and with a pass-happy offense, he could thrive.

Why would other teams not want Colts to take Colston Loveland?

The Colts have had some problems the past few seasons, with one of them being the tight end position. Since Ebron left the team, they've been inconsistent at the position, and have looked for any answer.

They haven't found one, but Loveland could be that answer. He's a natural playmaker and pass catcher at the position. It could pair nicely with Anthony Richardson or whatever quarterback the Colts choose to run with.

Either way, teams could snag Loveland for the sole purpose of the franchise not succeeding. If that were the case, it would be an all-time petty move, yet one that plenty could see.

After all, the draft is loaded with skill players instead of quarterbacks. Teams will likely search for what they need, instead of the best players available.

However, some of the teams in their late teens to early 20s in the draft could trade up and snag the Michigan tight end.

At the end of the day, the Colts will need to be careful with their thought process. They'll need to ensure they can land Loveland, but most importantly, prevent no one else from landing him.