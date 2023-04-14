Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Indianapolis Colts are taking a new direction after a paltry four-win season. With new head coach Shane Steichen and a rookie quarterback soon to join the squad, Indy appears to be heading into a long rebuild. Veteran defensive lineman DeForest Buckner hopes not.

Just about everything the Colts have done this offseason suggests they are bottoming out. If that truly is their direction, Buckner won’t be happy about it. He admitted that he hates rebuilding, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, but also that he wants to be loyal to the team.

“I hate that word,” Buckner said, via the Indianapolis Star. “My rookie year in San Francisco, we went 2-14, the coach got fired, we brought in Kyle (Shanahan) and the majority of the roster was gone. Brought in new guys, and it took a couple of years…We were building a team, a culture and all of that, but I was a young player, so I was able to grind through those tough years…As you get older, rebuild’s definitely not a word you want to hear.”

Trading away Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys seems like something that a rebuilding team would do, especially since they didn’t turn around and go on a spending spree in free agency. Sizable contracts to Matt Gay and Samson Ebukam notwithstanding, they played it calm and look to be busier in the draft. Buckner understands the trade from Gilmore’s perspective as a potential trade for him looms as an option for Indianapolis to add more draft capital.