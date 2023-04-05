Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL Draft, the team has a franchise-changing decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position. When the Colts look through each QB prospect, head coach Shane Steichen already knows exactly what he is looking for.

Steichen wants a quarterback who has an “obsessive,” quality, via Zak Keefer. To play quarterback for the Colts, Steichen needs someone who is committed to improving and committed to winning on the football field.

“The guys that love playing that position and love the grind and love the process,” Steichen said, “have a chance to be successful.”

Before joining the Colts, Steichen spent time as both the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. Spending 2020 with the Chargers, Steichen got to work with Justin Herbert. From 2021-2022, the Colts’ head man was coaching Jalen Hurts. In both situations, Steichen saw a quarterback who had that obsessive trait. That trait ultimately helped those QBs grow into two of the best in the NFL.

Now in Indianapolis, Shane Steichen is looking for his next quarterback to hold around. The Colts are hosting private workouts for all four of this year’s top QBs – Bryce Young of Alabama, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Will Levis of Kentucky.

The Colts didn’t go to any of their Pro Days, as they prefer a more intimate scouting experience, per Keefer. In person, Steichen and company will be able to get a much better idea of the mental side of each QB prospect.

Holding the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts have a decision to make. As they prepare to make that choice, Steichen will be looking to see which prospect fits his criteria.