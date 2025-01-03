Following a brutal loss to the New York Giants last Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts do not have competitive stakes to play for in their regular season finale versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The main takeaway in such a game is often development, but the team's most important young player will not be on the field in Lucas Oil Stadium. Anthony Richardson is inactive, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 22-year-old quarterback is going to be on the sidelines with back and foot injuries for a second straight week. Richardson admitted he crawled in order to move around his house last week, so his impending absence is unsurprising. It is unfortunate all the same, however, as he continues to fall victim to the injury bug. He made just 11 starts this season, which is an unsatisfactory sample size for someone who desperately needs all the experience he can handle.

Anthony Richardson has to take the next step for Colts

Through two years of his NFL career, Richardson is still a project. He seemingly regressed in multiple areas in 2024, completing a meager 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns while tossing 12 interceptions. His penchant for the deep ball is encouraging, but miscues on short and intermediate throws is an undeniable problem. The former No. 4 draft pick's rushing upside, which resulted in 499 yards and six TDs, is not enough to trounce his persisting flaws.

At least not yet. Colts fans will have to brave a long offseason and hope for the best. Richardson's growth is the foremost objective as long as the organization is committed to him as its franchise QB. His progression hinges on health, however. A sustained state of physical well-being has been difficult for the young signal-caller to attain. Veteran Joe Flacco will once again occupy the starting role in his stead.

Anxiety is inevitably building in Indianapolis. With Richardson's second campaign now officially done, it feels perfectly fair to call his third one a make-or-break season. He will try to glean as much information as possible from the sidelines when the Colts host the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.