Veteran Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is not giving an inch to rookie signal caller Anthony Richardson in training camp.

In fact, Minshew wants to up the ante even more. He feels the stiffer the competition is for the Colts' starting quarterback spot, the better it is for both players, per Colts.com's Raven Moore.

“For me, competitiveness isn't wanting him (Richardson) to be so bad I can be good,” Minshew said on Wednesday. “I want him to be great so that I can be even better. I think that's how you have to see it. I don't want an easy competition – I want it to be as hard as possible. I want him to be so freakin' good that I have to bring my level that much higher.”

REPORT: @Colts QB Gardner Minshew II working with the first team offense to start training camp pic.twitter.com/0ZvMt89lsM — The Fantasy Source 🍥 (@FantasySource_) July 26, 2023

Who will get the nod as the Colts' starting QB: Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson?

Gardner Minshew's play in the offseason has received high marks from Colts GM Chris Ballard. The latter feels Minshew's competitiveness and team-first attitude set him apart from other quarterbacks. Consequently, The Ballard feels Minshew has a legitimate chance of winning the starting quarterback spot in the fall.

For his part, Richardson is coming off a solid redshirt sophomore season with the Florida Gators in 2022. His 3,203 all-purpose yards, 26 touchdowns, and off-the-charts athleticism made him a can't-miss prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. He, too, could make a strong case for Indy's starting signal caller position.

So far, Minshew likes what he has seen from Richardson. However, no less than Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps it real: he knows it's not going to be an easy road for the Colts' rookie quarterback.

Gardner Minshew played behind Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles the past two seasons. If he gets the nod with the Colts, can he play at a level similar to his solid 2019 NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars? That is something fans of the Horseshoe are eager to see in the fall.

Whatever the outcome of the Colts' intriguing quarterback battle, first-year head coach Shane Steichen has his work cut out for him.