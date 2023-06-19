Gardner Minshew is still atop the quarterback depth chart of the Indianapolis Colts, but the expectation is that that position will soon be in the hands of Anthony Richardson. Minshew can view Richardson as his chief competition for a regular starting job in the coming 2024 NFL season, though, that's not going to stop him from singing praises about the rookie

“It’s been cool to see him — he studies hard, he picks it up, he wants to learn,” Minshew said of what he's seen so far from Anthony Richarson, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “So, he’s been doing a great job there. He has been improving steadily and I think he will continue to.”

Richardson was the third quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans took Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide and CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes off the board, respectively.

The Colts, who have moved on from Matt Ryan after a season with the former league Most Valuable Player under center, inked Minshew to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million last March. Minshew may find himself starting for the Colts in Week 1 but between him and Richardson, it's the rookie who likely has the key to the future of the QB position in Indianapolis.

Before turning pro, the athletic Anthony Richardson played three years for the Florida Gators, accumulating 3,105 passing yards and 24 touchdowns against 15 interceptions on a 54.7 percent completion rate, while also rushing for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 carries.