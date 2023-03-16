The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have interest in free agent quarterback Gardner Minshew in NFL Free Agency.

“Hearing Colts are looking into free agent QB Gardner Minshew,” The Athletic’s Zak Keefer wrote on Thursday. “With the Shane Steichen connection — they were together in Philly the last two years, with Minshew making four starts — it makes sense.”

Minshew has proven to be a more-than-competent backup signal-caller in his 24 National Football League games, and certainly would make sense in Indiana.

The 26-year-old probably deserves another shot as a starting QB, and the Colts could give him that, especially with Steichen as the team’s new head coach. Steichen and Minshew are familiar from two years together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team officially released veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, and it’s likely the organization will pick a quarterback prospect with their first-round pick. But they will probably bring in a veteran QB as a bridge in free agency, and Minshew could fit the bill.

A sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft, Minshew went 6-6 in 12 games as the rookie starter in 2019 before being traded to the Eagles prior to the 2021 regular season.

He’s thought to be one of the best bridge options available on the market, according to Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire.

“Though he hasn’t been a regular starter since the middle of the 2020 season, Minshew always seems to step up when called upon. The most recent evidence of that was when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out for a big Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys due to a shoulder sprain in 2022,” wrote Hickey on Thursday.

“Though the Eagles lost the game, Minshew provided fireworks in Shane Steichen’s system. He threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 40-34 loss.”

A Shane Steichen-Gardner Minshew reunion in Indianapolis would certainly make sense in NFL Free Agency in 2023.