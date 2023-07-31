It seems that the Indianapolis Colts backfield has another issue to deal with, as running back Zack Moss appears to have suffered a concerning upper-body injury in training camp on Tuesday, per Arye Pulli of The Sports Place.

“Bills RB Zack Moss hurt his arm today. He threw his helmet down with his other arm after the injury. HC Shane Steichen said that Moss did injure his arm but doesn’t know the details yet.”

In a separate report, James Boyd of The Athletic said that Moss “grabbed his wrist” following a rushing attempt before leaving the field with Colts trainers.

As it turns out, Moss suffered a broken arm and is expected to miss about six weeks of action, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

This isn't the type of news the Colts wanted to hear, especially with the teams' ongoing saga with star running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts acquired Moss last November via a trade with the Buffalo Bills along with a 2023 fifth-rounder. The Bills got Nyheim Hines in exchange for Moss, who was a Buffalo pick in the third round (86th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Moss is viewed as the chief backup of Taylor, who has reportedly requested a trade following a meeting recently with team owner Jim Irsay. Meanwhile, other running backs in the training camp for the Colts are Evan Hill, Jake Funk, and Deon Jackson.

So far in his NFL career, Moss has 1,282 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 301 rushing attempts through 39 games. He is entering the final season of the four-year contract ($4.61 million) he signed with the Bills in 2020.