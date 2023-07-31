Well, things are starting to heat up, huh. Earlier today, reports about Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor having a back injury started to surface amid his ongoing trade request. According to the reports, this injury (which he apparently reported at camp) was making Indy consider moving him to the non-football injury list. Already, some people were suspicious of this injury. Now, Taylor himself chimed in on the reports by insinuating those claims were false.

“1.) Never had a back pain. 2.) Never reported back pain. Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔”

Some Colts fans found the timing of the reported Jonathan Taylor injury to be odd, at the very least. If Taylor was placed on the NFI list as Indy wished, the team could theoretically withhold his 2023 salary. Furthermore, Taylor's contract would go up until 2024, forcing him to stay for one more year without getting the raise he wants. It seemed like was a “legal” way of not paying Taylor due to his demands

What was Jonathan Taylor's supposed injury, anyway? The Colts said that the star RB reportedly suffered a back injury during a personal workout in Arizona. Since the apparent injury happened outside of team premises, it would count as a non-football injury. The NFI list functions similarly to the PUP list, but with the twist that players in the NFL are not entitled to their base salary during their time on the list.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why Taylor was quick to shut down rumors of his injury. While he's still on the PUP list due to an injury he suffered last season, the Colts star wants to dispute the rumors of him suffering his injury outside of the team facilities. We'll see what will be the developments in this story over the next few days.