The Indianapolis Colts didn't win their Week 1 season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their offense showed signs of potential that could bode well for the team as the season progresses. However, as they gear up for their second game of the season against the Houston Texans, it looks like they may have to begin preparing for being without star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

Nelson has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first five seasons in the NFL, and has three first-team All-Pro selections to boot as well. Nelson was on the field for the Colts to open their season, but picked up a toe injury along the way that forced him to miss practice on Wednesday. It seems like Nelson isn't participating in practice on Thursday afternoon either, which is a big cause for concern for the Colts.

Found Quenton Nelson. He’s not in uniform, he’s working with a trainer on the side https://t.co/ALB9eskC6V — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 14, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Quenton Nelson still has time to log some sort of practice activity on Friday, but missing two practices in a row isn't a great sign. It is worth noting that Nelson managed to return to the game after suffering the injury against the Jaguars, but it may be worse than expected now that the medical staff has had some time to look at it.

If Nelson can't go, it looks like Josh Sills, who briefly filled in for Nelson in Week 1, would end up drawing the start for Indianapolis. Having to turn to Sills would obviously be less than ideal, but Nelson's injury may ultimately force the Colts hand. Nelson still has one shot to return to practice on Friday, but things aren't looking very good for him right now.