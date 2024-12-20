The Indianapolis Colts will be facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, but they'll have to play without one of their key offensive weapons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Colts ruled out WR Alec Pierce for Sunday’s game vs. the Titans,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Pierce suffered a concussion in Week 15 and didn't practice for two days but participated in their last practice wearing a non-contact jersey. The Colts will now have to count on Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs to take the workload, while Adonai Mitchell will see extra opportunities as well.

The Colts still have a slight chance of making the playoffs, but they got slimmer with the Los Angeles Chargers defeating the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts still looking to make playoffs

Despite the injuries, the Colts still find themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt, but it's going to take a lot for them to make it. Before the Chargers beat the Broncos, the easiest way for them to make the playoffs was winning their last three games and hoping the Chargers finished 1-2 or worse.

Now the Colts have to hope the Chargers lose to either the New England Patriots or the Las Vegas Raiders, two teams that have been on a downward trend all year. The Colts will still have to win their final three games, and it's not certain that they'll be able to do that, looking at how they've played this season.

Anthony Richardson seems to be finding a rhythm after being benched earlier in the season, which should be something the Colts should be happy about looking into the future.

For now, the Colts are worried about this season, and it will be interesting to see where they stand at the end of the year and if they can get in the playoffs.