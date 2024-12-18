ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Titans-Colts prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Titans-Colts Last Game – Matchup History

The Colts beat the Titans earlier this season 20-17.

Overall Series: The Colts lead the all-time series 38-22.

Here are the Titans-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Colts Odds

Tennessee Titans: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +164

Indianapolis Colts: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Titans-Colts

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The way for Tennessee to win this game is going to be their run game. Their passing attack has been extremely subpar, so it is going to be up to their running backs. Tony Pollard has 230 rushes on the season, and 982 total yards while finding the endzone five times. Along with that, Pollard has 39 receptions on the season. He has been their workhorse this year, and the Titans will need him to be at his best on Sunday. If Pollard plays well, the Titans will have a chance to cover the spread.

The Titans have actually played decently on the defensive side of the ball. Their offense has allowed quite a few touchdowns on the year, so the defense has not been giving up too many points. In fact, Tennessee has allowed the second-fewest total yards per game in the NFL, and the third-fewest passing yards. In their first matchup with the Colts, the Titans allowed just 269 yards, and 4.1 yards per game. If Tennessee can refrain from turning the ball over, their defense should be able to get the job done.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Titans have not played good defense all season. They are allowing the third-most points per game at 27.1 points. In their 14 games this season, the Titans have allowed at least 30 points six times. Now, a lot of that has been because of their offense allowing opposing defenses to score, but allowing that many points makes it very hard to win, no matter how those points are scored. If the Colts can put some points up in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Titans have not done a good job on offense this season, either. Tennessee is scoring just 18.1 points per game this season. The Titans have scored 20 points or under in 11 of their games this season, and they have won just one of those games. The Colts have an opportunity to play one of their better defensive games of the season Sunday afternoon. In fact, Indianapolis allowed just 17 points in their first game against the Titans. Now, Will Levis has been benched, but the backup can not be trusted anymore. As long as the Colts can have a similar defensive game as the first one, they will cover this spread.

Final Titans-Colts Prediction & Pick

I do not think a lot of points are going to be scored in this game. However, I do think the Colts will be able to pull off the win at home. The spread is small, but I will be taking the Colts to win this game straight up.

Final Titans-Colts Prediction & Pick: Colts ML (-198)