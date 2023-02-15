As the Indianapolis Colts look for their quarterback of the future, Jim Irsay seemed to give away a huge Bryce Young hint on which way the team was leaning. With the 2023 NFL Draft not until April, Colts’ fans were a bit suspicious of Irsay’s comments about Young.

Irsay was speaking about the Colts’ draft plans with the media when he said, “The Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I’ll tell ya.” Obviously, Irsay was speaking about Young, who is considered one of the best QBs in this year’s draft. Even with Young’s already hyped up pedigree, some fans weren’t too keen on Irsay tipping the Colts’ hand.

“Jim Irsay certainly didn’t hide his love for Bryce Young in that presser. Couldn’t help himself,” Kris Wilson (@KrisWilson23) said.

“Jim Irsay flat out saying they’re taking Bryce Young today lol,” Tanner Haworth (@TannerHaworth) added.

“Jim Irsay currently having a fever dream thinking about Bryce Young in Shane Streichen’s offense,” Matt Anderson (@GreedyFly_) proclaimed.

However, everybody isn’t just taking Irsay’s words as face value. Some believe it was a smokescreen, and that the Colts’ owner was using Young to hide the team’s true QB interest.

“Jim Irsay talking about Bryce Young feels like smoke,” Joe DiTullio (@DiTullioJoe) said. “No way he said that freely without an agenda.”

“Wouldn’t put much stock in what Colts owner Jim Irsay is saying about Young,” Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) added. “NFL Draft gamesmanship season starting already.”

Irsay trying to get teams to trade up for Young so Stroud falls to 4 pic.twitter.com/RtXVSEIvFR — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) February 14, 2023

Whether Irsay was telling the truth or not about Young will be revealed as the NFL Draft draws closer. But with the Colts in desperate need of a QB, Young could be the quarterback Indianapolis needs to help turn the franchise’s luck – pun intended – around.