Injured Indianapolis Colts' stars Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. are present at Colts minicamp, but neither are participating in on-field activities, according to Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

Taylor had surgery on his right ankle in February, addressing an injury that plagued him for much of last season. That ankle definitely hindered Taylor's play, as he finished with 1,004 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. That was a massive step backwards from the 2021-22 season, when he had 2,171 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Colts fans are hoping the surgery will allow Taylor to return to that previously unstoppable version of himself.

Pittman, on the other hand, is nursing a hip injury, which head coach Shane Steichen said is only a minor setback, according to Profootballtalk.com.

The wide receiver hauled in 99 catches for 925 yards last year and has steadily improved over his three seasons in the NFL. Pittman should be a very reliable target for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is widely considered a project, so he'll need as much stability at receiver as possible.

Taylor and Pittman should be ready when the season starts, but the sooner they get on the field, the better. The Colts are working with a new quarterback and a new head coach following a disappointing 2022-23 season. Richardson and Steichen will benefit from having as much time as possible to work with their two primary offensive weapons.

Colts fans should be relatively optimistic for the upcoming season. Getting Jonathan Taylor back healthy is huge, and it will be exciting to see how Richardson develops at the NFL level. On top of that, the AFC South is one of the league's weakest divisions. Maybe the Colts can scratch together some wins and make some noise this year.